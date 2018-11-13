Broward County hasn't begun recount, while Miami-Dade County more than halfway done

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - All eyes are on South Florida, as elections workers have until Thursday to finish a statewide recount.

Elections workers in Broward County were still sorting through all the ballots as of 5 a.m. Tuesday and hadn't even begun the recount.

That's a stark comparison to neighboring Miami-Dade County, where election workers have already surpassed the halfway mark and were expecting to finish by Wednesday.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes said the process was delayed after one of the county's 10 ballot-counting machines malfunctioned. The machines had to be calibrated during the weekend, so workers weren't able to start sorting through all the ballots until Sunday.

"I've worked here for about 15 years, and I have to say, this is the first time that this office or I have been under such a tax," Snipes said.

Despite the delay, Snipes said she is confident the recount will be finished by the state-mandated deadline.

Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner on Saturday ordered statewide recounts for three races -- governor, U.S. Senate and agriculture commissioner.

The recount was ordered after unofficial results showed Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis leading Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by 0.41 percentage points for governor. Republican Gov. Rick Scott's lead over Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson was 0.14 percentage points.

