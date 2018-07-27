Broward County seeks about 100 more poll workers for midterm elections

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The midterm elections are coming up and Broward County needs poll workers.

"We need more people. A lot of time on election morning we may run short. We will have a group of backups that will help us get the job done," Broward Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda C. Snipes said.

Those workers need to be trained before the elections are upon us.

"We probably need about 100 more. We usually run about 6,000 people. So we are not that short," Snipes said.

Multiple positions are available from clerk to voting machine technician.

It does pay a civic stipend, ranging from $170 to $220 per day, but training is required.

Each group differs, but training will take anywhere from four to five hours.

"This is my first time by and my dad used to do it in Michigan," Michael Denning, who is training to be a poll worker, said. "I have time on my hands here, so I am helping out in Florida."

The job is popular with retirees, but also students because it does qualify for service hours.

"It represents the future of our democracy," Snipes said. "Every election carries with it a significant weight, and if you have been a part of helping to make that happen and helping it to go well, it is something to be proud of."

If interested in becoming a poll worker, call 954-357-7050 or apply online.

