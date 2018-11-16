Broward, Palm Beach counties miss recount deadline

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Once again, Broward and Palm Beach counties failed to meet a midterm election deadline.

Broward County's Supervisor of Elections uploaded the results to Florida's secretary of state about two minutes late on Thursday. The state is therefore using the original voting totals.

The votes went into the room where they needed to be sent from with enough time, but Joe D'Alessandro, director for election planning and development, blamed the delay on his "unfamiliarity" with the state's website.

There is another discrepancy that he is worried about. The results are 2,040 votes fewer this time than the original count.

"We are looking into why this took place," D’Alessandro said. "We believe that there was a co-mingling of ballots and that we did not correctly handle the ballots."

Florida’s secretary of state ordered a manual recount. The results of the manual recounts are due by noon Sunday, and the election will be certified Tuesday.

According to Department of State spokeswoman Sarah Revell, the unofficial returns from the machine recount triggered a second recount in the Senate race and the state agriculture commissioner's race.

Unofficial recount results on the secretary of state’s website show Republican Gov. Rick Scott with a .15 percentage point lead over Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. State law requires a hand recount of races with margins of 0.25 percentage points or less.

West Park city commission seat 1 is also going to a hand recount.

Palm Beach County’s election supervisor Susan Bucher had warned that the county would not be able to complete the recount on time, and the machines overheated.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected a request to give counties more time beyond the 3 p.m. Thursday deadline to finish their recounts.

Unofficial Florida election results show that the governor’s race seems to be settled.

Walker is giving thousands of Florida voters until this weekend to fix their ballots if they haven’t been counted because of mismatched signatures.

Broward County

Candidate Nov. 6 Total Recount Difference Rick Scott 211,119 210,513 -606 Bill Nelson 471,334 469,949 -1,385 Ron DeSantis 221,873 221,252 -621 Andrew Gillum 481,677 480,304 -1,373 Matt Caldwell 213,938 213,322 -616 Nikki Fried 478,829 477,448 -1,381

