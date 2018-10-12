Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Union endorses Ron DeSantis for governor

PLANTATION, Fla. - Ron DeSantis, the Republican candidate for Florida governor, was at the Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association Union Hall Friday, where the union voiced its support for the candidate.

Union President Jeff Bell stated in a news release that the majority of deputies -- 84.55 percent -- voted to endorse DeSantis as the next governor of Florida.

"The membership voted for the right candidate to receive our endorsement," Bell said.

DeSantis, who has already received endorsements from several other law enforcement groups in the state, happily accepted the endorsement, but began his remarks with words of sympathy for Hurricane Michael victims.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people affected by Hurricane Michael in northwest Florida, Bay County and the surrounding areas," DeSantis said. "I've been in contact with Gov. Scott. I want to thank the first responders and law enforcement who were on the ground."

Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum was among those on the ground helping clear debris from downed trees after the storm.

A new political ad for DeSantis claims Gillum is running not just for governor, but also from an FBI investigation.

The Gillum campaign has asked TV stations to stop running the ad, saying it's false and malicious.

But DeSantis said at Friday's news conference that he stands by the ad.

"The fact of the matter is he went on these junkets. He did. He didn't pay for that," DeSantis said. "He claims he paid $400 to stay four nights in a luxury Costa Rica villa -- $400 cash. Now, I can't even stay in the Holiday Inn Express down the street for four nights for $400, so that doesn't even pass the laugh test."

Gillum has provided some receipts from the trips in question and has said that the FBI has assured him that he is not being investigated by the agency.







