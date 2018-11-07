Broward voters agree to raise sales tax to fund transit projects

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Voters in Broward County approved a ballot measure that raised the county's sales tax from 6 percent to 7 percent to fund transportation improvements.

It's part of an effort to help with local transportation projects, such as adding new buses and bus routes, providing better traffic signals, improving intersections and adding bike lanes and sidewalks.

Proponents of the sales tax increase promoted the measure as "a penny for transportation" and stressed that a third of the tax would be paid by tourists.

Broward now joins neighboring Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County, which already have a 7 percent sales tax.

The higher sales tax is expected to raise $16 billion over the next 30 years.

Now Broward County commissioners will create a separate board to decide how the county will spend the tax dollars on the transportation projects.

