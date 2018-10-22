Early voting begins for Nov. 6 general election

Early voting for the Nov. 6 general election began Monday throughout South Florida.

Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe were among 30 counties in Florida to start early voting Monday.

Early voting will also be available for the first time on several college campuses.

Florida voters will be choosing a new governor between Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis. Outgoing Gov. Rick Scott is challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson for his Senate seat.

Voters will also be asked to decide 12 proposed constitutional amendments.

Early voting ends Nov. 3. Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Voting locations in the Keys will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Monday that she will be activating her Voter Protection Task Force to ensure early voting sites remain free of any impropriety or illegal activity.

"Law enforcement will be working the streets to make sure that voting in our county is fair and that everyone's voice is heard. I have set up an election response team that will go out on our streets in response to any complaints about possible voting irregularities," Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

Investigators and civilian employees from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office will be at various voting locations through Nov. 4.

Voters can also report any suspicious activity by calling the Voter Protection Hotline at 305-547-3300.

