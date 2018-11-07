Florida voters put end to dog racing, approve amendment restoring voting rights to felons

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Yes seems to be the favored response of Florida voters on the 13 constitutional amendments.

Several of the state's constitutional amendments have passed. Here are the results:

Amendment 2

Florida voters have frozen the size of tax assessment increases on commercial, rental and other properties that don't have a homestead exemption.

Voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 2, which makes permanent an existing 10 percent annual cap on increases to the assessed value of properties that are not homesteaded. The cap does not apply to school taxes.

The amendment had strong backing from the Florida Association of Realtors.

The measure was placed on the ballot by the Legislature.

Amendment 3

Florida voters have stripped the state Legislature's power to authorize most casino gambling.

Voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 3, which says the only way casino gambling can be approved is through a statewide initiative placed on the ballot by citizen petition. Exceptions were made for casinos on Indian reservations.

Among those strongly backing the measure were the Walt Disney Co. and the Seminole Tribe of Indians, which owns casinos in the Fort Lauderdale and Tampa areas.

Opponents included some horse and dog track operators. They accused Disney and the Seminoles of not wanting competition for tourist dollars. They said the decision on whether to allow casinos should be left to each county's voters.

The measure was placed on the ballot by petition.

Amendment 4

Most Florida felons who have finished their sentences will be able to vote again in future elections.

Voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 4, which says that most felons will automatically have their voting rights restored when they complete their sentences or go on probation. The amendment exempts those convicted of sex offenses and murder.

Supporters said the state's current system was too onerous. It required felons to wait at least five years after completing their sentence before they could file a request with the governor and Cabinet. About 1.5 million people are affected. Nearly all states allow felons to vote after completing their sentences.

Opponents argued that the measure treats all felons alike and takes away the ability to judge each individually.

The measure was placed on the ballot by petition.

Amendment 7

Florida voters have approved a mashup measure that requires death benefits for the survivors of first responders and active-duty soldiers and makes it harder to raise university fees.

Voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 7, one of four measures pulling together unrelated items. The amendment requires government agencies to pay a death benefit of up to $150,000 to the spouses of police officers, firefighters, paramedics, prison guards and other first responders killed in the line of duty.

The state also will be required to pay a death benefit to the families of Florida residents killed while serving in the U.S. military. In both cases, surviving children will receive college tuition.

The measure also dictates that university fees other than tuition cannot be increased without super-majority votes from both the schools' board of trustees and the state's board of governors.



Amendment 9

Florida voters have approved a measure that bans both offshore oil drilling and the use of electronic cigarettes in most enclosed workplaces.

Voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 9, one of four measures that pulled together unrelated items.

The amendment bans drilling for oil or natural gas in the state's territorial waters. That has been a major concern of both environmentalists and tourism officials, who feared a spill could ruin beaches.

The measure also bans the use of electronic cigarettes or vaping in workplaces. Exceptions are made for private homes used for businesses other than childcare, elder care or health care; stand-alone bars; designated hotel rooms; and tobacco and vape shops.

Opponents had argued that each constitutional amendment should only cover one issue. They also said a vaping ban should be handled by the Legislature.

The measure was placed on the ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel chosen by the governor, legislative leaders and the Supreme Court chief justice. The commission meets every 20 years.

Amendment 10

Florida voters have approved a measure adding two new state agencies, setting the Legislature's start date in even years and requiring counties to have and elect certain offices.

Voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 10, which requires the state to create an Office of Domestic Security and Counter-Terrorism and maintain a Department of Veterans Affairs, which already exists.

It also requires that in even-numbered years, the Legislature begin its annual session in January instead of March because of election season. Finally, it requires counties have an elected sheriff, tax collector, property appraiser, elections supervisor and circuit court clerk.

Supporters said the measure was needed because not all counties vote for all offices. They said it also protects veterans and residents.

Opponents argued that each constitutional amendment should only cover one issue.

The measure was placed on the ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel chosen by the governor, legislative leaders and the Supreme Court chief justice. The commission meets every 20 years.

Amendment 12

Florida voters have approved a measure that bans public officials from paid lobbying jobs for six years after they've completed service.

Voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 12, which bars elected officials, agency heads, judges and others from lobbying for compensation for six years after leaving office instead of the current two. They will still be allowed to lobby in connection with their official duties. For example, a county commissioner could contact a legislator about transportation financing.

Proponents said it is needed to stop the "revolving door" of elected officials who leave office and then go to work for the lobbying firms that once worked to persuade them.

Opponents said the six-year limit is too long and might dissuade good candidates from seeking office.

The measure was placed on the ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel chosen by the governor, legislative leaders and the Supreme Court chief justice. The commission meets every 20 years.

Amendment 13

Florida voters have stripped the state Legislature's power to authorize most casino gambling.

Florida will soon ban greyhound racing.

The state's voters on Tuesday approved Amendment 13, which bans betting on greyhound races starting in 2021. The 11 tracks that still have the sport will be allowed to keep their more profitable poker rooms, simulcast betting and, in South Florida, slot machines.

The sport remains in five other states, but may be too small to survive.

Proponents said racing is inherently cruel, pointing to the average of two deaths weekly from illness or injury among the state's 8,000 racing dogs.

Opponents said the dogs are treated better than most pets and enjoy racing. They said the industry supports 3,000 jobs.

The measure was placed on the ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel chosen by the governor, legislative leaders and the Supreme Court chief justice. The commission meets every 20 years.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.