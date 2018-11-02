Former President Barack Obama stumps for Democrats in South Florida

More than four million people have already cast their ballot in the mid-term election, which includes early voting and mail in ballots.

But there is still a push to get people to the polls.

There was already a line early Friday morning to see former President Barack Obama stump for Democrats in Miami Friday.

"Andrew Gillum is the best candidate for the state of Florida because he believes in the average people," one voter, Carla Roundtree, said.

The first people in line camped out on the corner since 6 a.m.

Others were there to hawk some shirts and spread the blue wave.

"And you see what this cap says? Make America sane again. It's crazy right now," one person said.

Gillum is expected to appear at Friday's event, a day after making eight stops from Key West to North Miami-Dade.

His republican rival, Ron DeSantis, also was stumping in South Florida Thursday, making a political pit stop at Versailles in little Havana, where he was joined by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

"I stand with the people of Cuba. I want to see an indictment of Raul Castro," DeSantis told his supporters.

The crowd was big at that event and the cafeceito was flowing -- a pick-me-up after first meeting with religious leaders in Kendall.

DeSantis has also received the support of President Donald Trump.

DeSantis' camp said he'll be in the Tampa Bay area and in Collier County Friday.





