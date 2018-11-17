Judge rejects suit over Florida mail-in ballots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal judge is rejecting a lawsuit that challenged Florida’s vote-by-mail deadlines.

A veterans voting rights group and Democrats challenged the Florida law that said ballots mailed inside the United States could not be counted unless they were received by 7 p.m. Election Day.

The groups said that was unconstitutional because overseas voters can have their ballots counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and are received within 10 days after the election.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, however, ruled late Friday that these rules were in place for more than a decade and to change them now would “undermine the electoral process.”

Walker also said the state had a right to create some sort of deadline and called the restriction "reasonable."

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker late Thursday ruled against Sen. Bill Nelson and Democrats in another one of the lawsuits surrounding the recount.

During the hand recount, election officials look at just the ballots that weren’t recorded by voting machines.

Under state law, voters must use only approved markings or their ballot is disqualified. And they can’t simply cross out a mistaken vote but must explain in writing why they did so. The lawsuit contends that has a discriminatory effect on non-native English speakers and illiterate voters.

But Walker found the rules were reasonable and constitutional.

Florida counties must finish the hand recount by Sunday.

Broward County

Candidate Nov. 6 Total Recount Difference Rick Scott 211,119 210,513 -606 Bill Nelson 471,334 469,949 -1,385 Ron DeSantis 221,873 221,252 -621 Andrew Gillum 481,677 480,304 -1,373 Matt Caldwell 213,938 213,322 -616 Nikki Fried 478,829 477,448 -1,381

Miami-Dade County

Candidate Nov. 6 Total Recount Difference Rick Scott 316,014 315,817 -197 Bill Nelson 485,195 484,938 -257 Ron DeSantis 311,762 311,556 -206 Andrew Gillum 479,041 478,813 -228 Matt Caldwell 305,197 305,034 -163 Nikki Fried 475,785 475,594 -191

