Scott ahead of Nelson, but race is still too close to call

MIAMI - Republican Gov. Rick Scott was narrowly leading incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson late Tuesday in the race for U.S. Senate, but the contest, one of the closely watched and expensive races in the country, was too close to call.

Officials with the Nelson campaign said late Tuesday that they are looking into 100,000 votes that were somehow added to Rick Scott’s tally from Palm Beach County. The officials also confirmed that the results of several precincts in Broward County are being manually transported to election headquarters to be counted.

They told Local 10's Amy Viteri that the race isn't over.

Republicans managed to recruit a top-tier challenger in Scott, the popular two-term governor of Florida, who bolstered his campaign using his personal fortune, paying for millions of dollars' worth of ads that flooded Florida's airwaves.

Scott's attempts to portray Nelson, 76, as old, confused and out-of-touch with the concerns of Floridians may have sealed his apparent victory. Scott and his allies labeled Nelson as an "empty suit" who was beholden to his party.

Scott also campaigned heavily on his record as governor, pointing to the massive job growth that the state experience during his terms. He also promoted his leadership and state's swift response after natural disasters such hurricanes Irma and Michael.

In a midterm election that has been seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump, Scott successfully distanced himself the president, who is relatively unpopular in Florida. Despite being one of Trump's earliest supporters in the 2016 campaign, Scott drew contrasts with the often-polarizing president while avoiding his wrath on Twitter.

Several times during the campaign, Scott broke with the president after Trump made controversial comments such as when he questioned the death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

