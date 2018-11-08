Nikki Fried now has more votes than Matt Caldwell for Florida agriculture commissioner

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Florida's Democratic nominee for agriculture commissioner has now overtaken her Republican opponent.

The Florida Division of Elections website shows that Nikki Fried has nearly 600 more votes than Matt Caldwell as of Thursday afternoon.

If that number holds, it's enough to trigger a state-mandated recount of the votes from all 67 Florida counties.

State law requires a recount if a race is closer than 0.5 percent.

Fried is a Fort Lauderdale attorney and proponent of medical marijuana.

Caldwell, who is from North Fort Myers, served eight years in the Florida House.

