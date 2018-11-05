Quinnipiac poll shows Gillum, Nelson leading by 7 on eve of election

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - On the eve of the gubernatorial election, a new poll shows Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum leading Republican candidate Ron DeSantis by 7 points.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Monday has Gillum leading DeSantis 50 percent to 43 percent among likely voters.

It also shows incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, leading Republican Gov. Rick Scott in the U.S. Senate race, 51 percent to 44 percent.

According to the poll, Gillum has the largest lead among black voters -- 90 percent for Gillum compared to just 3 percent for DeSantis.

Gillum also has the edge among Hispanic voters -- 57 percent to DeSantis' 29 percent.

While Gillum leads 54 percent among women compared to DeSantis' 40 percent, the candidates are split at 46 percent among men.

In the Senate race, Nelson has a double-digit lead among independent voters and women -- 54 percent among independent voters compared to Scott's 41 percent, and 53 percent among women compared to Scott's 41 percent.

Nelson has a narrow lead on Scott among men, 48 percent to 47 percent.

All four candidates are party favorites. Only 4 percent of Republicans favor Gillum and Nelson over DeSantis and Scott.

Only 1 percent of all people polled said they would change their minds before Tuesday's election.

