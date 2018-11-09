Rick Scott files lawsuit against Broward Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott announced on Thursday night that he and the National Republican Senatorial Committee filed a lawsuit against the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes.

The NRSC and Scott accuse Snipes, who has served in her role since 2003, of failing to provide information about outstanding ballots that had yet to be tabulated.

On election night, Broward County said there were 634,000 votes cast, and by Thursday night the number increased to 712,840 ballots cast on election day, Scott said.

"Late Tuesday night, our win was projected to be around 57,000 votes. By Wednesday morning, that lead dropped to 38,000 votes. By Wednesday evening, it was around 30,000," Scott said. "This morning, it was around 21,000. Now it's 15,000."

Scott was also alarmed there were 15,000 more votes in Pam Beach County. He said "unethical liberals" were trying to "steal the election," and he asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the handling of the ballots.

"Every Floridian should be concerned there may be rampant fraud in Palm Beach and Broward counties," Scott said.

Scott said both Broward and Palm Beach counties failed to follow Florida law, which requires that vote by mail and absentee ballots are accounted within 30 minutes of polls closing.

Bill Nelson released a statement shortly after Scott's announcement.

"The goal here is to see that all the votes in Florida are counted and counted accurately," the statement said. "Rick Scott’s action appears to be politically motivated and borne out of desperation."

Under Florida law, a recount is mandatory if the margin of the winning candidate is less than 0.5 percentage points when Florida’s secretary of state verifies the first unofficial count on Saturday.

DOCUMENT: Read the lawsuit

This is a developing story.

