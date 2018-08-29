DeSantis wins Republican nomination for governor

President Donald Trump's darling pick for governor is now the Republican nominee.

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis defeated challenger Adam Putnam in Tuesday's primary election.

DeSantis was endorsed by Trump, who heaped high-praise on the conservative congressman. Trump took to Twitter in June to pledge his "full endorsement" to DeSantis, calling him strong on borders and tough on crime. He reiterated his "full and total endorsement" for DeSantis in a tweet Monday.

Congressman Ron DeSantis is a special person who has done an incredible job. He is running in Tuesdays Primary for Governor of Florida….Strong on Crime, Borders and wants Low Taxes. He will be a great Governor and has my full and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Gov. Rick Scott, who is stepping down because of term limits, is running for Senate.



