DeSantis wins Republican nomination for governor

With Trump's endorsement, congressman cruises to victory in primary

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
Associated Press

Republican gubernatorial candidates Ron DeSantis, left, listens as Adam Putnam makes a statement during a debate Wednesday in Jacksonville.

President Donald Trump's darling pick for governor is now the Republican nominee.

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis defeated challenger Adam Putnam in Tuesday's primary election.

DeSantis was endorsed by Trump, who heaped high-praise on the conservative congressman. Trump took to Twitter in June to pledge his "full endorsement" to DeSantis, calling him strong on borders and tough on crime. He reiterated his "full and total endorsement" for DeSantis in a tweet Monday.

 

Gov. Rick Scott, who is stepping down because of term limits, is running for Senate.

