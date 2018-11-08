Tightening margin in Florida governor's race could trigger automatic recount

MIAMI - Republican Ron DeSantis' margin of victory in the Florida governor's race narrowed Wednesday as additional votes were tallied, coming close to the threshold required to trigger an automatic recount.

The new totals show that DeSantis is ahead of Democrat Andrew Gillum by 0.57 percent of the vote or 46,722 votes. The state will conduct an automatic recount if the margin falls to 0.5 percent.

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, conceded the race to DeSantis late Tuesday, but signaled Wednesday that he would allow the recount to move forward.

"I’m looking forward to seeing every vote counted," Gillum said on Twitter. He linked to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article about an unknown number of outstanding votes in Broward County, a Democratic stronghold.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes told Local 10's Todd Tongen Wednesday that the workers there were still counting absentee ballots.

A recount is already planned for the Florida Senate race, where Republican Gov. Rick Scott currently leads Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson by about 26,000 votes or 0.32 percent.

While Scott maintains he has won the race, the Nelson campaign believes a recount could change the outcome of the race and re-elect Nelson.

