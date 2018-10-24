Trump to campaign for DeSantis in Fort Myers next week

MIAMI - President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis in the Fort Myers area next Wednesday.

Most polls show DeSantis -- staunch supporter of Trump who has been endorsed by the president -- trailing slightly against Democrat Andrew Gillum. Trump held similar rally in July in Tampa, where he stumped for DeSantis before his primary win.

In the meantime, Trump has been using his Twitter account to show his support for DeSantis and attack Gillum.

"Ron DeSantis is working hard," the tweet from Saturday read. "A great Congressman and top student at Harvard & Yale, Ron will be a record setting governor for Florida. Rick Scott gave him tremendous foundations to further build on. His opponent runs one of the worst & most corrupt cities in USA!"

The president has increased his appearances at campaign rallies across the country in recent weeks as the midterm elections approach. The Florida governor's race is seen as one of the most closely watched races in the county.

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, could become Florida's first black governor while a DeSantis win -- powered by the president's support -- could be seen as a key test of Trump's ability to elect fellow Republicans.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hertz Arena, 11000 Everglades Parkway in Estero.

