Trump to campaign for DeSantis in Fort Myers

ESTERO, Fla. - President Donald Trump planned to appear Wednesday at a campaign rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis in Fort Myers.

Thousands of the president's supporters gathered out the venue Wednesday afternoon ahead Trump's appearance.

The president has increased his appearances at campaign rallies across the country in recent weeks as the midterm elections approach. The Florida governor's race is seen as one of the most closely watched races in the county.

Most polls show DeSantis -- a staunch supporter of Trump who has been endorsed by the president -- trailing slightly against Democrat Andrew Gillum.

This is will be Trump's first campaign rally in Florida since July when, he appeared with DeSantis ahead of the August Republican primary in Tampa. Many political observers said Trump's support of DeSantis was key to his victory over his more established rival Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hertz Arena, 11000 Everglades Parkway in Estero.

