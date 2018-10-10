What you need to know about candidates for Florida's 22nd Congressional District

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Voters in Florida's 22nd Congressional District have been represented by Democrat Ted Deutch since 2010, who served in the Florida Senate before that.

He's facing off against Republican political newcomer Nicolas Kimaz, a naturopathic healer and immigrant from Lebanon.

On his Senate colleagues' confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Deutch aligns with most Democrats and said he does not think the judge should be on the nation's highest court.

"He doesn't have the temperament to serve on the court," Deutch said.

Deutch has also favored protecting the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. On immigration, he agrees with a federal judge's recent decision to keep Temporary Protected Status intact for certain immigrants, including Haitians.

Deutch, who has met with survivors of the Parkland massacre, has consistently favored more regulations on guns. In February, he joined other House Democrats to introduce an assault weapons ban. He also favors universal background checks.

"We need to make sure dangerous people can't get their hands on guns. If you buy a gun in a store you get a background check. You ought to get the same background check if you're buying online or buying it at a gun show," he said.

But Kimaz told Local 10 he believes attempts to regulate guns is an attack on basic freedoms.

"Any time we try to chip away from the Second Amendment, that's government trying to control us," he said at a campaign event in Boca Raton. "So I'm not for any of these issues to be controlled by the government, whether assault weapons or universal background checks."

Kimaz also aligns with President Donald Trump on most issues, including wanting to repeal Obamacare, letting TPS expire and supporting the confirmation of Kavanaugh.

"He's a great man. He's a man with a lot of credentials," Kimaz said.

The one issue on which they agree: medical marijuana. Both candidates see the benefits of cannabis for certain health issues.

