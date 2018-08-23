Where is Jeff Greene? Democrat pulls campaign ads

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Could Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jeff Greene be giving up on Florida?

The Palm Beach billionaire has spent an estimated $25 million on television air time in the last six or seven weeks of the campaign and at one point appeared to be surging forward, but he seems to have lost that momentum.

Local 10 News learned Thursday that Greene has pulled all his advertising from the Miami market and in other markets across the state.

"The last week of the campaign, the airwaves are flooded with political ads and no one is paying active attention," campaign spokeswoman Claire VanSusteren said in a statement to Local 10 News senior political reporter Michael Putney. "Jeff Greene has shifted his focus to ground game and get-out-the-vote efforts in communities throughout Florida."

VanSusteren's statement went on to say that Greene has volunteers and hundreds of paid canvassers and callers throughout the state. She said he has field offices in Gainesville, Orlando, Sanford, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Greene is also noticeably absent from the campaign trail with less than a week to go before Tuesday's primary election.

"Others may choose to go big on already over-saturated airwaves, but you don't become a billionaire by being conventional," VanSusteren said. "Jeff Greene is still campaigning to win and focusing on getting his voters to the polls."

