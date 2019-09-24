Facing pressure, Trump agrees to release transcript of Ukraine call

Associated Press

NEW YORK - Facing increased pressure from U.S. and world leaders, President Trump announced Tuesday that he has authorized the release of the transcript of his phone conversation with Ukranian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine," tweeted Trump.

The president went on to claim the controversy surrounding his conversation as "a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!"

Trump confirmed he ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call in which he pressured the Eastern European nation's leader to investigate the family of political rival Joe Biden, a revelation that comes as more Democrats move toward impeachment proceedings.

Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong and has denied that any requests for help in procuring damaging information about Biden were tied to the aid freeze.

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

