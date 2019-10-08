Fake arrest lands Miami Beach officer on leave

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Videos posted to social media on Monday evening show a uniformed police officer escorting three lingerie-clad women in handcuffs to the doors of Miami Beach Police Department headquarters in an apparently staged arrest.

The fake-arresting officer is identified in an official statement by Miami Beach Police Department as Richard Beeker. In the first video, Beeker is seen escorting the three women to the front door of the police station. In an apparent follow-up video, Beeker is seen on his ATV speaking with the women, who appear to thank him for helping them out.

"No problem, I like to protect and serve," Beeker said just before driving off on his police-issued ATV.

The videos were posted to an Instagram account belonging to Francia James, a Playboy cover model and performance artist from Miami, who also appears to be one of the women in handcuffs. James tagged fellow models Julianne Kissinger and Maddy Belle, whose accounts are also verified by Instagram.

One video accumulated more than 2 million views across the three Instagram accounts by early Tuesday morning.

Beeker is on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes its course.

