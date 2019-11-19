Family shares story of Disney World couple who gave heartbreaking gift to daughter

Belle Geiselman holds the Mickey Mouse ring given to her by a couple who had lost their daughter a year ago.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A family visiting Walt Disney World last month has been left with a memory they could have never imagined.

Kara and Kyle Geiselman traveled to the resort in October with their four children and were exploring Disney's Hollywood Studios when the real magic happened.

Belle, the Geiselman's young daughter, had almost run into a couple and Kyle stopped to apologize to the man and the woman. The couple asked if Belle liked gold and if they could give her a gift, to which a confused Kyle answered yes.

The couple told Kyle they were at Walt Disney World on the one-year anniversary of their daughter's Make-a-Wish trip. On the visit in 2018, they had bought two gold Mickey Mouse rings for their daughter, and one to give to a child who they said "was adorable like their little girl."

The couple's daughter had died, but they wanted her memory to live on with Belle with the other Mickey ring.

In a Facebook post, Kara wrote that Kyle was speechless, but had so much he wanted to say.

"He wanted to tell them so much, that he was sorry for their insurmountable loss and about our own little warrior but in the moment only thank you came out." Kara wrote.

What the couple didn't know is that Belle had been prematurely born at 30 weeks and started eating by her mouth for the first time at 18 months old at Walt Disney World.

Kara added that the current trip was the first in which Belle didn't need a feeding tube for nourishment or an oxygen mask on the flight.

"This little gold Mickey Mouse ring will forever be kept as a priceless gift and always cherished."

