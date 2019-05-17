FDA recalls tattoo ink over bacterial contamination

WASHINGTON - The FDA has announced a recall of tattoo ink due to bacterial contamination.

Six types of ink from different manufacturers have been found to be contaminated with microorganisms and could cause serious injuries and infections.

The following inks are included in the recall:

Scalpaink SC basic black tattoo ink, manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics, all lots.

Scalpaink PA basic black tattoo ink, manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics, all lots.

Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo ink, manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics, all lots.

Dynamic Color, black tattoo ink, manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc., lots 12024090, 12026090.

Solid Ink, Diablo (red) tattoo ink, manufactured by Color Art Inc. lot 10.19.18.

Customers who have tattoos are being told to watch for rashes or lesions in tattoed areas.

