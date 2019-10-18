WATCH: Female astronauts make historic first in space

Astronaut duo Jessica Meir and Christina Koch are the first all-female tandem to make a spacewalk in human history.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - At roughly 7:38 a.m. on Friday two astronauts made history during NASA's 221st spacewalk.

Astronaut duo Jessica Meir and Christina Koch are the first all-female tandem to make a spacewalk in human history, which is streaming live on NASA's Official YouTube Channel (see below).

Koch is the lead astronaut, making her fourth spacewalk,and is wearing a suit with red stripes and Helmet Cam 18.

Meir, making her first walk, is wearing a suit with no stripes, and will be wearing Helmet Cam 11.

Rounding out the team are Drew Morgan, helping the pair suit up, and Luca Parmitano, running the robotic arm.

The pair were originally supposed to take the trek in March, but the mission was scraped due to improper spacesuit fitting. The suits weight about 300 pounds, according to NASA officials, equipped with everything the women need to survive in space.

The walk is supposed to last for over five hours.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.