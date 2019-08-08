News

Fishing boat rescues 3 people after plane crashes 20 miles off Bimini

FAA: Plane was heading to Miami Executive Airport when it crashed

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI - U.S. Coast Guard crews based in Miami responded Thursday to a report of plane crash 20 miles east of Bimini.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen confirmed the crash involved a Piper PA-34 aircraft.

According to Coast Guard officials, a fishing boat crew rescued three people onboard the plane. 

Officials said the three survivors were transferred to Bahamian authorities in Cat Cay.

U.S. Coast Guard aircraft crews, a cutter and boats stationed in Miami Beach were responding to the site of the crash when the victims were picked up by the fishing boat. 

According to Bergen, the small plane had departed from Great Harbour Cay Airport in The Bahamas and was flying to Miami Executive Airport when it crashed.  

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

