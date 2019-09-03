Florida man dies while preparing for Hurricane Dorian

In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian moves slowly past Grand Bahama Island on Sept. 2 in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A 68-year-old Florida man died while preparing for Hurricane Dorian, authorities said.

David Allen Bradley was putting up plywood when he fell three stories to his death, Indialantic Police Chief Mike Connor told CNN.

Bradley was on a small ladder trying to cover up the windows to his home Sunday afternoon. His wife was inside at the moment of the incident and ran outside when she heard the crash. By the time police got there, it was too late, Connor said.

In Indian River County, authorities said they were concerned about residents refusing to leave. If those people encounter an emergency, first responders won't be able to help if the storm gets too strong, Maj. Eric Flowers said.

"It's going to be difficult for us to get out to the barrier islands after the storm. ... This is a slow-moving storm, so we're concerned that those folks might get isolated out there for a time until Dorian actually passes and it's safe for our first responders to get out there to them," Martin County Emergency Management Director Michele Jones.

