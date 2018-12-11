Florida man stuffs foot-long sub down pants in sandwich theft

LAKELAND, Fla. - Now is not the time for jokes, but when cops stop this particular suspect, they'll have to ask if that's a foot-long sub in his pants or, well... you know the rest.

Police are on the lookout for a man who ordered a large sub sandwich at a Marathon gas station in Lakeland last month, then stuffed it down his pants and walked out, only paying for a soda.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in identifying the sub suspect and begged for everyone to take the crime seriously.

To those who want the police to focus on larger matters, the department has a response.

"Some of you may think we're overdoing it by trying to identify the suspect of a relatively minor theft...one of you is probably even saying, 'This is small potatoes!' And to that we would reply, 'No..this was a foot long sandwich, not potatoes. Pay attention!'

The sheriff's office left with one final warning, reminding people "This should also serve as notice to all as to why you do not take food from a stranger. You don't know where it's been."

