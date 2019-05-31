11-foot-long gator breaks into Florida home

This 11-foot-long alligator had to be removed after breaking into a Clearwater home.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - An 11-foot-long intruder had to be removed from a Florida home Friday morning.

Police in Clearwater said an alligator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.

The homeowner called police and a trapper to help get the menacing reptile out.

Pictures posted on the Clearwater Police Department's Facebook page show the gator made a mess of the kitchen.

The gator was eventually captured. One of the pictures shows the gator's mouth bound with duct tape.

Luckily for the resident, nobody was injured.

