15-year-old Florida boy reported missing after possible gator attack

ORLANDO, Fla. - A water rescue is underway Wednesday for a 15-year-old boy was who reported missing in Orlando after what sources said was a possible alligator attack.

A source told WKMG that rescue crews are looking into the possibility that a gator pulled the teen underwater.

"We received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy near Salem Dr and Marietta St in Orlando," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. "We, along with partner agencies, including @OCFireRescue and @OrangeCoSheriff, are on scene and actively searching a water body."

Video from from a news helicopter showed at least three boats searching the north side of the pond near a canal.

Orange County sheriff's deputies said more equipment is being brought in to assist in the search.

Residents who live nearby said they didn't hear anything before the rescue efforts were launched. They said teens often fish at the lake despite no trespassing signs in the area.

No other details have been released.

