Recreational marijuana vote won’t make Florida ballot this year, report says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Those hoping to make recreational marijuana legal in Florida will not get a chance to vote on the matter this year, a report claims.

The Sun-Sentinel reports Make It Legal, the group looking to place the item on this year’s ballot as a constitutional amendment, has called off its charge and will focus on the issue for the 2022 vote.

According to an official with Make It Legal Florida, over 700,000 people had signed the ballot initiative.

Nick Hansen, the chairman of the group, says the move to 2022 was due to the short amount of time to submit and verify the signatures on the ballot initiative. The signatures gathered will remain valid for two more years.

No one answered at the Make It Legal Florida headquarters when a call was placed Monday afternoon.