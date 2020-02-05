Officer-involved shooting investigation closes I-95 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 95 in Martin County.

I95 at 107mm will be shut down in both directions for several hours due to officer involved shooting. Investigators are assembling. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/8X78TZQtlW — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) February 5, 2020

All lanes of I-95 were closed near mile marker 107 between Martin Highway and Kanner Highway.

Several Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Martin County deputies could be seen gathered in the area.

Deputies said I-95 would be shut down in both directions for several hours during the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.