Officer-involved shooting investigation closes I-95 in Martin County

I-95 expected to be closed for several hours

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 95 in Martin County.

All lanes of I-95 were closed near mile marker 107 between Martin Highway and Kanner Highway.

Several Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Martin County deputies could be seen gathered in the area.

Deputies said I-95 would be shut down in both directions for several hours during the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

