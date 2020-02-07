Common Core no more: Florida officially drops controversial academic standards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Goodbye, Common Core.

Florida has officially done away with the controversial academic standards to establish benchmarks for reading and math.

The Florida Department of Education, acting on an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, eradicated Common Core from its classrooms Friday.

“Florida has officially eliminated Common Core,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I truly think this is a great next step for students, teachers and parents. We’ve developed clear and concise expectations for students at every grade level and allow teachers the opportunity to do what they love most -- inspire young Floridians to achieve their greatest potential.”

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said Florida “has dropped the crazy math” in favor of proposed benchmarks for excellent student thinking standards for English and math.

Corcoran said Florida will be the first state in the nation with an English, language and arts booklist that spans kindergarten through 12th grade.

“Florida has completely removed ourselves from the confines of Common Core,” he said.