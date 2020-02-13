2 killed when small plane crashes in front yard of Florida home

BARTOW, Fla. – A small plane crashed in the front yard of a Florida home Thursday, killing two people.

The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Weston Road, just north of Bartow Executive Airport.

When first responders arrived, they found the single-engine plane in the front yard and both occupants of the plane dead.

Nobody else was injured.

The victims' identities haven't been released pending notification of next of kin.

Polk County deputies, the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.