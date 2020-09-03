93ºF

Florida earthquake? 3.8 magnitude ’quake confirmed

Associated Press

MOUNT CARMEL, Fla. – No damage is being reported after a weak earthquake occurred along the Alabama-Florida line.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 3.8 quake happened Thursday morning just north of Mount Carmel, Florida.

The location is a mostly forested area southwest of Brewton, Alabama.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says it hasn’t gotten any calls about damage. But area residents reported feeling it in response to a question posed by the area National Weather Service office on its Facebook page.

The quake occurred more than 6 miles beneath the surface.

