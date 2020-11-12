DeSantis pushes “anti-mob” proposal in response to protests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An “anti-mob” legislation drafted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and aimed at police brutality protests would expand the state’s Stand Your Ground law, a move critics say would allow bystanders to shoot and kill looters.

DeSantis announced the proposal Tuesday, continuing his pledge from September to “crack down on violent and disorderly assemblies” in response to police brutality protests.

The proposal would expand the list of “forcible felonies” under Florida’s self-defense law to include property crimes. It would also make blocking traffic a third-degree felony and give immunity to drivers who “unintentionally” hit protesters blocking traffic.

Critics said the proposal incites violence.

Republican leaders haven’t said whether they’ll sponsor the bill.