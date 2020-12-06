Young brother, sister struck, killed by truck at Florida mini-golf course

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – A 4-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister from Louisville, Kentucky, died after being hit by a truck as they played miniature golf at a Panama City Beach course.

Authorities say a driver on Friday veered from the road, ended up in the miniature golf course at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park striking the two young siblings who were golfing with their parents.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

The boy died at the scene, while his sister was taken to a hospital and died later.

WJHG-TV said police identified the driver of the Chevy Silverado who was from Panama City Beach.

Officials did not immediately release the victims’ names.

(Local10.com’s Michelle Solomon contributed to this report.)