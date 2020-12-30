Police: Florida child porn suspect had hidden bunker

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – Authorities say a hidden underground bunker was discovered this month on the Florida property of a child pornography suspect.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit executed a search warrant on Dec. 16 at the suspect’s home after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip.

Investigators say 57-year-old Marty Scott Bass came to the door with a shotgun as officers attempted to serve the search warrant. He put it down after several commands from a SWAT team.

Bass is suspected of manufacturing child pornography of children between 8 and 10 years old.

Underground bunker found on Marty Scott Bass' property. (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, more than 100 images of child pornography were found on Bass’ cellphone, some of which were produced by him.

Investigators said they also discovered a secret bunker underneath a shed.

According to authorities, the bunker’s entrance was disguised as a bench, which was located in the shed adjacent to the home. When authorities lifted the bench, they found a hole leading underground.

Bass faces100 counts of possession of child pornography and 10 counts of the production of child pornography.

He is being held at the Walton County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Bass.