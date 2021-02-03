Man with Florida-shaped tattoo on forehead calls 911 to ask for ride home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man from Port Richey is making sure no one takes the “Florida man” title from him.

Matthew Leatham, who has the shape of the state of Florida tattooed on his forehead, was arrested early Sunday morning after he called 911 two times to find a ride home, WTXL reported.

According to a criminal complaint, Leatham cursed at the dispatcher during the calls.

It’s unclear why he decided to call 911 for a ride home or where he was when the calls were made.

Regardless, officers did not give Leatham a ride home, and instead gave him a ride to the Pasco County Jail, where he was booked on charges of misuse of the 911 system and possession of marijuana.

He was later released after posting a $300 bond.