Florida mom pleads guilty to neglect in death of 2-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman accused of abusing her toddler to death in 2018 pleaded guilty to aggravated child neglect Wednesday.

Victoria Toth, 26, originally faced charges of aggravated manslaughter in the brutal, deadly beating of her son, 2-year-old Jayce Martin. Toth’s boyfriend, Johnathan Pursglove, 27, faced similar charges. Court records show he has a plea hearing in March, WKMG reports.

Martin was found unresponsive in a pool of his own vomit at the family’s home along Bethune Drive in Orange County in July 2018. Authorities said the child seemed malnourished and had multiple bruises.

Doctors later determined the child died of injuries to his stomach, as the toddler seemed to have suffered a powerful punch. Doctors said they believe he was likely tortured and abused at the home before his death.

An arrest report said Toth had noticed the child acting ill and vomiting for nearly three days. Court records show neither Toth nor Pursglove sought medical attention, though Toth’s parent advised her to do so.

The two were arrested in 2018.

Toth’s attorneys offered a plea deal Wednesday during an Orange County Courthouse hearing. Prosecutors accepted the deal with sentencing scheduled for a later time.

Toth now faces a second-degree felony charge, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.