Florida first lady launches effort to teach resiliency

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced the launch of a new initiative to teach public school students about resiliency and perseverance with the assistance of athletes from professional sports teams from around the state.

DeSantis said Friday that she has enlisted pro athletes from Florida’s NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR and professional soccer teams for public service announcements and outreach to schools to provide a message that sometimes life gives you knocks but you have can work to overcome them.

She says a goal is to help overcome some of the stigma students associate with admitting to having mental health problems.