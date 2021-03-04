9-year-old from Pensacola captures Alicia Keys’ heart after video goes viral on TikTok

PENSACOLA, Fla. – We could all use some good news, and today’s story is sure to make you smile.

According to ABC affiliate WEAR ABC 3, 9-year-old Anikka from Pensacola, Florida has gone viral on TikTok after her father, Tom Coverly, caught her belting the song “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys while helping her father clean the pool in their backyard.

The moment was completely unplanned, adding to the video’s wholesome quality.

Annika Coverly has captured celebrity attention -- including from @aliciakeys herself -- after she was caught on camera belting out 'Girl on Fire'. 🎤https://t.co/gj8EfnA9Xw — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) March 4, 2021

The video went viral after her father posted the clip on TikTok, and for good reason — little Anikka has impressive vocals. It has now surpassed over 8 million views, and better yet, the approval of the one and only Alicia Keys herself.

“It made me feel very special,” she says. “It made me feel worth it to this world.”

According to Anikka, Keys commented, “sing mama.”

Watch the heartwarming video, here.