OCALA, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist hit a bear that was standing in the westbound lane of State Road 40 near Ocala. Troopers say the crash late Thursday night killed the man and the bear.

A news release says the 42-year-old man was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

The bear was dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday. The agency did not release the name of the man.