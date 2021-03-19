Florida Senate votes to close sex offender loophole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A loophole in Florida’s sexual offender registration law would be closed under a bill the Senate unanimously passed.

The vote Thursday was in response to a child molester who didn’t have to register because he didn’t pay a court ordered fine.

A judge ruled last year that Ray La Vel James of Tampa didn’t have to register as a sex offender because the law states registration isn’t required until a sentence is completed.

James hadn’t paid a $10,000 fine that was part of his sentence.

James spent 12 years in prison after being convicted of molesting two girls at a public pool.