Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

FORT MYERS, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the sixth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of nine total deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say the remains of the 1-year-old male panther were found Sunday on Alligator Alley in Collier County just a few miles east of the toll plaza.

On Friday, officials say the remains of a male panther cub were found on private land near the Collier County landfill.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.