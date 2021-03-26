South Florida city fires employee over legal medical marijuana use

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida city fired one of its computer managers after he legally used medical marijuana.

West Palm Beach recently fired Jason McCarty after he tested positive for marijuana, something he admitted using.

The 50-year-old has a medical marijuana card from his doctor that allows him to legally purchase pot. He said he smoked a joint the night before he was spot tested to relieve anxiety over his mother’s serious illness.

The city, however, has a strict policy against any marijuana use.

He was tested after two co-workers thought they smelled marijuana near his car.

McCarty denies smoking marijuana at work.

The news comes on the heels of a Central Florida county’s school board firing a teacher for using medical marijuana.