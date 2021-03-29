Florida gas prices finally drop, and there’s a sign they could fall lower

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The rising gas prices in Florida finally hit a speedbump, with the average cost at the pump Monday morning sitting about four cents lower than last Monday.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.87 on Monday morning, according to the American Automobile Association. A week ago, that price was $2.91.

And now that the Suez Canal blockage is being cleared up, experts say that can only help our gas prices.

“The blockage in the Suez Canal appears to be the only thing keeping upward pressure on prices at the moment,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said Sunday night, ahead of Monday’s news that the giant container ship that blocked the canal has been set free. “Wholesale gasoline prices are still down 20 cents from two weeks ago. So drivers could see gas prices slip even lower, unless the blockage at the canal raises supply concerns and the price of oil.”

Jenkins noted that last week’s crude oil price decline was enough to potentially send gas prices back below $2.70 per gallon, had it not been for the Suez Canal blockage.

Florida’s gas prices had been climbing steadily. When they hit $2.91 to start last week, it was the highest price in the state since May of 2018, representing a rise of over 70 cents since the start of 2021 and 30 cents in March alone, according to AAA.

Florida’s average of $2.87 on Monday morning is about a penny higher than the national average.

South Florida’s four counties are each paying more than the state average:

Miami-Dade County: $2.917

Broward County: $2.913

Monroe County: $2.979

Palm Beach County: $2.993

