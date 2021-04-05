Man arrested after refusing temp check on $15K Disney trip

Guests get their temperature taken as they arrive to attend the official re-opening day of Epcot at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, July 15, 2020. All four of Disney's Florida parks are now open, including Hollywood Studios, the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, with limited capacity and safety protocols in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Louisiana man who said he spent $15,000 on a Disney World vacation learned to his misfortune that the “the most magical place on Earth” has very real rules to maintain public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge was arrested in February after he refused to get his temperature checked at a Disney Springs restaurant.

He later pleaded guilty to trespassing.

Authorities say Sills refused to leave the property, telling authorities, “you can’t trespass if you’re paying $15,000.”

His lawyer declined to comment.