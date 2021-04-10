FHP: 11-year-old girl hiding in box run over in driveway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was unaware that an 11-year-old girl had climbed into an empty cardboard container in a driveway backed his pickup truck over the box, killing the child, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on Saturday around 12:22 p.m. in Dixie County’s Old Town, 40 miles southwest of Gainesville.

Investigators said the girl was struck with the truck’s left rear tire. The child was airlifted to UF Health in Gainesville, where FHP said she died from her injuries.

Both the 45-year-old driver and the girl were from Sparks, Ga., according to the FHP report. It was not clear if they were related.