Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl from Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert was issued Monday for an 11-year-old girl from Pasco County who was reported missing.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Montana Breseman, of New Port Richey, was last seen in the 11600 block of Town Center Road in her hometown.

She was wearing a gray hoodie that reads, “My Blood My Sweat Your Tears,” a blue bandanna and black and white leggings.

Police said she may be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.