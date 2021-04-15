Florida is auctioning tons of unclaimed property. See how you can get in on it.

The state of Florida is auctioning these unclaimed items and several others online this month.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Collectible coins and high-value Ken Griffey Jr. and Mickey Mantle baseball cards are among the dozens of unclaimed items the state of Florida is set to auction off.

For the first time, that auction will take place online and anyone in the country can participate, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Thursday.

Registration for the 2021 Florida Online Unclaimed Property Auction begins Friday and the bidding starts April 23. For more info on the items available, and to register, click here.

The items being auctioned off were turned over to the state CFO’s Division of Unclaimed Property after being recovered from abandoned safe deposit boxes.

If you think some of it may belong to you, you’re urged to visit FLTreasureHunt.gov to do a search.

“Since taking office in 2017, I’m proud to have returned more than $1.2 billion in unclaimed property back to the pockets of Floridians,” Patronis said in a news release announcing the upcoming auction. “An estimated 1 in 5 Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed. It only takes a few minutes to search to see if you, your family, or your business has unclaimed property in Florida. I’m encouraging all citizens, in Florida and throughout our country, to search now at FLTreasureHunt.gov.”

Proceeds from the auction will help fund education in the state, Patronis said.

Fisher Auction Company of Pompano Beach is running the online auction.

